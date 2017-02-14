Cheeses recalled due to Listeria concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. The Rhode Island Department of Health revealed Monday that MDS Foods Inc. has recalled a variety of cheese products after some were contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. The cheese was sold under several brand names including Amish Classics, Deli Readi, Deli Made EZ, Meijer, Lipari Old Tyme, Deli Made EZ, and Duck Deli.

