Cheeses recalled due to Listeria concerns
PROVIDENCE, R.I. The Rhode Island Department of Health revealed Monday that MDS Foods Inc. has recalled a variety of cheese products after some were contaminated with the bacteria Listeria monocytogenes. The cheese was sold under several brand names including Amish Classics, Deli Readi, Deli Made EZ, Meijer, Lipari Old Tyme, Deli Made EZ, and Duck Deli.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC