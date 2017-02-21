Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' metric coverage
There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 17 hrs ago, titled Chafee blasts media over Trump 'onslaught,' metric coverage. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
In this Oct. 23, 2015 file photo, former Rhode Island Gov. Lincoln Chafee says he will no longer seeks the presidential nomination while speaking at the Democratic National Committee 22nd Annual Women's Leadership Forum National Issues Conference in Washington. Chafee defended Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017, against a tiresome "full onslaught" by the "mainstream media" - and says he can relate to the commander-in-chief's struggles.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
|
Keswick, Canada
|
#1 12 hrs ago
Former Democratic presidential candidate Lincoln Chafee defended Republican President Donald Trump on Tuesday against a tiresome "full onslaught" by the "mainstream media" Â— and says he can relate to the commander-in-chief's struggles.
Chafee, a former U.S. senator and Rhode Island governor, told WPRO-AM he saw issues with the media firsthand during his own 2016 run. He said reporters focused on his advocacy of the metric system, a topic he himself introduced in his announcement for president.
"They immediately went to trivial things like metric, and during the debate, they gave me eight minutes out of two hours," he said.
Chafee, who failed to gain traction during his run and withdrew months before any primaries, also complained that he had never been invited on any Sunday morning news TV shows.
He said he ended up voting for Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and disagrees with many of Trump's positions but believes the media have been against Trump "right from the beginning."
"He won. I didn't vote for him, but he won, and let's let him get his feet under him and try and build an administration, and move on," he said.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snow placement from neighbor is put onto my pro... (Dec '09)
|Feb 10
|waterfordtowers
|10
|Religious leaders plan to set up sanctuary chur...
|Feb 9
|tomin cali
|4
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Feb 8
|Maria
|30
|Two Teen Girls Face Child Porn Charges ... For ... (Mar '06)
|Feb 6
|Phart Stupidly
|1,108
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|Feb 5
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Feb 5
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC