Buddy Cianci's charities overhauled a...

Buddy Cianci's charities overhauled a year after his death

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

The charitable endeavors started by former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci have been overhauled, a year after Cianci died at age 74. Since his death in January 2016, Cianci's nephew, Brad Turchetta, has been managing Cianci's estate, including his scholarship fund and a charity that managed his papers. In a 2014 investigation, The Associated Press found that his Mayor's Own Marinara Sauce, which purported to benefit Providence schoolchildren, had given no money to a scholarship fund in years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Feb 2 Idk 55
the goddam jews are to blame Jan 30 NORMAN BATES 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan '17 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec '16 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,049 • Total comments across all topics: 278,580,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC