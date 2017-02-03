Buddy Cianci's charities overhauled a year after his death

The charitable endeavors started by former Providence Mayor Buddy Cianci have been overhauled, a year after Cianci died at age 74. Since his death in January 2016, Cianci's nephew, Brad Turchetta, has been managing Cianci's estate, including his scholarship fund and a charity that managed his papers. In a 2014 investigation, The Associated Press found that his Mayor's Own Marinara Sauce, which purported to benefit Providence schoolchildren, had given no money to a scholarship fund in years.

