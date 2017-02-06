Avoid Insys: Government Continues To ...

Avoid Insys: Government Continues To Crack Down On Opioid Abusers

Are you still waiting for the Insys "bad press" to blow over so that the stock may see a rebound? If so, you may not like that Fentanyl related charges from the government continue to be doled out, with recent charges against a RI doctor for administering "an under the tongue" Fentanyl spray. A 19-count federal indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Providence charges Jerrold N. Rosenberg, 62, of North Providence and Jamestown, R.I. with health care fraud, conspiracy to solicit or accept kickbacks, and receipt of kickbacks related to Rosenberg's prescription of a fast-acting, powerful, and highly-addictive version of the opioid drug Fentanyl that is administered as an under-the-tongue spray.

