Architect to explore 'Our Past and Future Cities' Feb. 25

Preservation Partners of the Fox Valley is hosting "Our Past and Future Cities," a lecture by architect Ben Willis, with a panel discussion to follow, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at the Batavia City Hall, 100 N. Island Ave. Admission is $10 per person at the door. It will focus on the desire of people to live somewhere distinctive, where historic preservation and future development go hand in hand as creative partners.

