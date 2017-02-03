5 new hotels under development in downtown Providence
The Providence Journal reports that five new projects currently under construction in downtown Providence would add 633 more hotel rooms to the 2,380 rooms already in the city. That total figure includes both bed and breakfasts as well as hostels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|wade demers was framed (Nov '07)
|13 hr
|Rickster
|116
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|15 hr
|Erin_W
|56
|the goddam jews are to blame
|Jan 30
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan '17
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Kimberly L
|102
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC