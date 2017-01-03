Vivint Smart Home Partners with Citiz...

Vivint Smart Home Partners with Citizens Bank to Offer Vivint Flex Pay

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

With Vivint Flex Paya , customers will pay separately for products and services when creating a customized smart home, with qualifying customers able to access zero-percent interest financing through Citizens Bank. "By separating the purchase of products and services, we're introducing a model similar to the one used in the cell phone industry to provide greater flexibility for consumers as their needs evolve," said Alex Dunn, president at Vivint Smart Home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec 9 WalterN49 48
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
News Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr... Nov '16 REAL_TEXAN 4
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,568 • Total comments across all topics: 277,612,201

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC