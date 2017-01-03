Vivint Smart Home Partners with Citizens Bank to Offer Vivint Flex Pay

With Vivint Flex Paya , customers will pay separately for products and services when creating a customized smart home, with qualifying customers able to access zero-percent interest financing through Citizens Bank. "By separating the purchase of products and services, we're introducing a model similar to the one used in the cell phone industry to provide greater flexibility for consumers as their needs evolve," said Alex Dunn, president at Vivint Smart Home.

