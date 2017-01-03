The Big Bang Bat Sweepstakes

The Big Bang Bat Sweepstakes

Watch THE BIG BANG THEORY all this week at 7pm on The CW Providence and compete in "The Big Bang Bat Sweepstakes." You could win tickets to the Hollywood World Premiere of The LEGO Batman Movie!* Runner-Up Prize : A hometown advanced screening of The LEGO Batman Movie on January 30 for up to 100 people, anywhere in the U.S.!! Bonus Prizing! 25 pairs of Advanced Screening Tickets: This bonus prizing is exclusively for the 44 established film screening markets.

