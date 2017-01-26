Teachers, staff in North Providence schools could be subject to dress code
Mayor Lombardi says students in North Providence schools already have a dress code, so it should be expected that teachers and administrators dress professionally as well. "I don't think we should be having to ask anyone to dress appropriately.
