Suits: RI town discriminated against officer with ADHD
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Charlestown police officer has filed a pair of lawsuits in federal court against the town and its police department, saying he was discriminated against based on his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The Providence Journal reports Evan Speck says his condition led him to ask for more time to review new departmental regulations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|16 hr
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|WalterN49
|48
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC