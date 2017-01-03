Suits: RI town discriminated against officer with ADHD

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE, R.I. - A Charlestown police officer has filed a pair of lawsuits in federal court against the town and its police department, saying he was discriminated against based on his attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. The Providence Journal reports Evan Speck says his condition led him to ask for more time to review new departmental regulations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.