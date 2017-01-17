Students urged not to participate in Inauguration Day walkout

PROVIDENCE, R.I. More than 7,000 students are being urged to not participate in a walkout scheduled for Inauguration Day says the Providence Public School District Superintendent Christopher N. Maher. Maher, who does not support the student walkout on Inauguration Day, announced on Tuesday automated phone calls will be received by families with children in the Providence Public School system.

