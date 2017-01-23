Student protestors look to have their rights recognized
"Keep your tiny hands off our rights," a sign declared. Its owner, a young blonde woman wearing bright blue lipstick, was one of the many students who walked out of her Providence high school classes to protest on the day of President Donald Trump's Inauguration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Warwickonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC