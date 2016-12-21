...StormTeam10: 2016 Historically War...

...StormTeam10: 2016 Historically Warm & Dry

It may not come as much of a surprise to you that 2016 was a warm year in southern New England...but what MAY surprise you is how it ranked in our all-time warmest years. In 111 years of record keeping for the Providence area, 2016 ranks as the 3rd warmest all-time! That's remarkable.

