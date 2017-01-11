State-of-the-Art Medical Facility Com...

State-of-the-Art Medical Facility Coming to East Providence

The development, financed by The Washington Trust Company, marks the first commercial development project on the Kettle Point Redevelopment parcel fronting on Veterans Memorial Parkway in East Providence, R.I. The groundbreaking ceremony attracted more than one hundred spectators including local dignitaries, physicians, staff and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. Commenting on University Orthopedics expansion, Raimondo stated, "We have some of the best healthcare professionals in America here in Rhode Island and I certainly appreciate that commitment to Rhode Island.

