Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bu...

Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go to Heaven? to Appear at Trinity Rep

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Coming to The Dowling Theater at Trinity Repertory Company in March, Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go To Heaven? is making its way to Providence! This is the first time Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go To Heaven? will be performed in Rhode Island. Celebrate the Easter Season with Sister as she answers the time worn questions of the season like "Why isn't Easter the same day every year like Christmas?" and "Will My Bunny Go To Heaven?" Part pageant, and wHOLY hysterical, this latest of the sinfully funny Late Nite Catechism series unearths the origins of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter bonnets, Easter baskets, and of course those yummy Easter Peeps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec '16 WalterN49 48
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Death Penalty
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,590 • Total comments across all topics: 277,882,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC