Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go to Heaven? to Appear at Trinity Rep

Coming to The Dowling Theater at Trinity Repertory Company in March, Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go To Heaven? is making its way to Providence! This is the first time Sister's Easter Catechism: Will My Bunny Go To Heaven? will be performed in Rhode Island. Celebrate the Easter Season with Sister as she answers the time worn questions of the season like "Why isn't Easter the same day every year like Christmas?" and "Will My Bunny Go To Heaven?" Part pageant, and wHOLY hysterical, this latest of the sinfully funny Late Nite Catechism series unearths the origins of Easter bunnies, Easter eggs, Easter bonnets, Easter baskets, and of course those yummy Easter Peeps.

