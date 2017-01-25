'Sanctuary cities' undaunted by Trump move to cut funding

Politicians in New York , Seattle and other "sanctuary cities" that protect immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally declared Wednesday they won't be intimidated by a move by President Donald Trump to cut off millions in federal funding to such communities. "This city will not be bullied by this administration," Seattle Mayor Ed Murray said, adding that he instructed city departments to rework their budgets to prepare for the possibility that federal dollars could be lost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.