Roy Chubby Brown is coming to The Radlett Centre on Aldenham Avenue

Each week we round up the best events across Hertfordshire to help you make the most out of your weekend... Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet return to the UK following a triumphant premiere season in England. On the back of a hugely successful premiere tour earlier this year Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet makes its return to the UK for a 2016-2017 season This company will showcase a version of the beautiful classic Saint Petersburg Classic Ballet under the direction of Marina Medvetskaya boasts impressive technique, exquisite artistry and bold production of these best-loved Russian ballets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stalbans Review.