Ringling Brothers Circus Providence show tickets on sale

Tickets for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Presents Circus XTREME go on sale to the public on Friday at 2:00 p.m. The show will take place from May 4th through 7th at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, which will be the second to last show for the company.

