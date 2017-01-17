Ringling Brothers Circus Providence show tickets on sale
Tickets for the Ringling Bros. and Barnum and Bailey Presents Circus XTREME go on sale to the public on Friday at 2:00 p.m. The show will take place from May 4th through 7th at the Dunkin' Donuts Center, which will be the second to last show for the company.
