RI Lawmakers propose bill regulating, taxing marijuana

Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. With recreational use of small amounts of marijuana by adults in Massachusetts just starting, some Rhode Island politicians and organizations are saying the time to act is now. "Do you think Rhode Island might be jumping the gun on this?" // "I don't think we're jumping the gun, as of November the amount of states that passed it who will be taxing and regulating it, are 25% of the country's population," said Senator Joshua Miller.

Providence, RI

