RI Lawmakers propose bill regulating, taxing marijuana
PROVIDENCE, R.I. With recreational use of small amounts of marijuana by adults in Massachusetts just starting, some Rhode Island politicians and organizations are saying the time to act is now. "Do you think Rhode Island might be jumping the gun on this?" // "I don't think we're jumping the gun, as of November the amount of states that passed it who will be taxing and regulating it, are 25% of the country's population," said Senator Joshua Miller.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Jan 9
|KaylaM
|52
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|WalterN49
|48
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC