RI City Poised to Train 80 New Firefighting Recruits
Jan. 28--PROVIDENCE -- The Fire Department will train 80 recruits, selected from an original pool of 2,000 applicants, at a six-month academy to run at a former parochial school in North Providence, Public Safety Commissioner Steven M. Pare said Friday. The six-month academy will mint enough firefighters to boost the strength of each of the department's four platoons to about 94 persons each, he said.
