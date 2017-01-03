Rhode Island remains a high-speed rail stop along Northeast Corridor
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The U.S. Department of Transportation's new $130-billion vision for improving Northeast Corridor train service delivered most of what Rhode Island political leaders lobbied for over the last two years.
