Rhode Island man identified in fatal S.R. 10 collision
According to a Florida Highway Patrol news release, 33-year-old Mark James Baumer of Providence, R.I., was the pedestrian that was walking along the westbound shoulder of U.S. 90 near Laird Road when he was struck by a 2015 Buick SUV driven by Sonja Moore Siglar, 51, of Westville, at 1:15 p.m. FHP said in the release that Siglar failed to maintain ... (more)
