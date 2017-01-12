Rhode Island Gov. Raimondo to propose free-tuition plan

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo is unveiling a plan to provide two years of free tuition to the state's residents at any of its public colleges. The Providence Journal reports that Raimondo discussed the plan in an interview and will present it to state lawmakers this week as part of her fiscal 2018 budget.

