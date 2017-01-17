Renewable Now Network (RNN) Offers Fresh Perspective on Environmental ...
Providence, RI & Park City Utah - January 20, 2017 Leading sustainability platform Renewable Now Network , is pleased to announce live stream, real-time social media, and blog coverage of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival from January 20-29. RNN millennial journalist Azzurra Catucci will be featuring environmentally-oriented films, documentaries, and programs focused on climate change and sustainability, including via a live simulcast of the January 21 Power of Story panel with the Honorable Vice President Al Gore and other luminaries at 2:30 CST at www.renewablenow.biz., under the moniker #RNNGreenGirl, using hashtags #RNNGreenBusiness #RNNGreenFilms #RNNGreenLiving.
