Providence mayor issues plan for improving infrastructure
The mayor of Providence has unveiled a five-year capital improvement plan that calls for spending between $16 million and $34 million annually on repairs and infrastructure improvement projects in the city. The Providence Journal reports Democratic Mayor Jorge Elorza's proposal will be reviewed by the City Plan Commission.
