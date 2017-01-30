Providence man sentenced for 2014 gangland shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. A Providence man was sentenced on Monday for the 2014 gangland shooting that left one dead and one injured. Bruce Moten, 27, of Providence, was sentenced to consecutive life sentences plus 70 years for killing Terry Robinson and injuring Delacey Andrade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|the goddam jews are to blame
|17 hr
|NORMAN BATES
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|Jan 26
|Katelyn
|53
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec '16
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC