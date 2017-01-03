Providence law firm Lovett & Lovett r...

Providence law firm Lovett & Lovett running for 20 years without license

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jan 7 Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Two brothers have admitted operating the Providence law firm Lovett & Lovett for nearly two decades without a license from the state. The Providence Journal reports that Samuel and Carl Lovett pleaded no contest in Superior Court on Friday to charges including practicing law in Rhode Island without a license and receiving compensation for unlawful legal services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) 4 hr KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec '16 WalterN49 48
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Gunman
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,920 • Total comments across all topics: 277,762,319

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC