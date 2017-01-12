Providence business owner wants 'Little Italy' neighborhood
A hotel and restaurant owner wants Providence to join other cities in the U.S. in having a Little Italy neighborhood. Gianfranco Marrocco says changing the name of the city's Federal Hill neighborhood to Little Italy would bring more tourists to the area.
