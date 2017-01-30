Practice makes perfect, and 'overlear...

Practice makes perfect, and 'overlearning' locks it in

IMAGE: A new study shows that learning a new task past the point of mastery helps protect that learning from interference that could undermine it. The study used a visual task,... view more PROVIDENCE, R.I. [Brown University] --Want to learn something and then quickly make that mastery stick? A new Brown University study in which people learned visual perception tasks suggests that you should keep practicing for a little while even after you think you can't get any better.

