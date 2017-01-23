Politics | Riley: President Trump Helps Magaziner to First Positive Annual Return

We are still awaiting then final numbers for both Providence and the State Pension Fund but it's certain both portfolios had impressive returns in November and December, thanks ironically to the election of President Donald Trump. The defeat of Magaziner and Raimondo pal Hillary Clinton and the exit of one of the most anti-business Presidents in U.S. history understandably boosted the economic prospects of businesses across the nation.

