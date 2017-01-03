Politics | NEW: DeSimone to be Appointed Woonsocket City Solicitor
Former Rhode Island House Majority Leader John DeSimone is set to be nominated to be the next City Solicitor for the City of Woonsocket. DeSimone, who was defeated by Democratic challenger Marcia Ranglin-Vassell in Providence in the District 5 primary, ran unsuccessfully on a write-in effort during the general election, where Ranglin-Vassell prevailed.
