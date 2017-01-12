Politics | New Committee Chairs & Majority Leaders Appointed: This Week at the State House

Speaker of the House Nicholas A. Mattiello has appointed committee chairs for the 2017-18 legislative session. Among the changes, Rep. Robert B. Jacquard will chair the Corporations Committee, Rep. Robert E. Craven will chair the Labor Committee, Rep. Arthur J. Corvese will chair the Rules Committee, Rep. Kathleen A. Fogarty will chair the Municipal Government Committee and Rep. Samuel A. Azzinaro will chair the Veterans' Affairs Committee.

