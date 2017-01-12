Politics | Guest MINDSETTERa Tom Kenney: Pare & Elorza Still Have...

It's been over a year and a half since I first began publicly criticizing Providence Mayor Elorza and Public Safety Commissioner Pare about their lack of understanding and leadership of the Providence Fire Department. Although the Commissioner had been mishandling the fire department for a number of years it wasn't until he, along with the blessing of the mayor, forced the last of any Providence firefighters from the Chief of Department and Command Staff positions and appointed himself as Fire Chief that I felt compelled to speak out against his reckless decisions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.