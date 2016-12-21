Politics | ABC6's "In the Arena" - Providence...
Two Providence community activists appeared on ABC6's "In the Arena" and charged that the Providence Board of Licenses is perverse under the Administration of Providence Mayor Jorge Elorza. One outgoing member says the Board says the City is intentionally throwing enforcement cases against night clubs that repeatedly have stabbings and shootings.
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Dec 22
|Melissa O
|28
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
|Mayor Elorza speaks up for Muslims who feel thr...
|Nov '16
|REAL_TEXAN
|4
