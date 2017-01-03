Pair of Providence fire stations to b...

Pair of Providence fire stations to be decommissioned

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WLNE-TV Providence

Battalion Chief Kenneth Rainone, the department's acting deputy assistant chief, says firefighting operations are ending at the Humboldt Avenue and Rochambeau Avenue firehouses. The East Side stations stopped receiving fresh crews of firefighters on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Sat Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec 13 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec 9 WalterN49 48
News Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to... Nov '16 Mike 9
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Toyota
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,837 • Total comments across all topics: 277,739,122

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC