Pair of Providence fire stations to be decommissioned
Battalion Chief Kenneth Rainone, the department's acting deputy assistant chief, says firefighting operations are ending at the Humboldt Avenue and Rochambeau Avenue firehouses. The East Side stations stopped receiving fresh crews of firefighters on Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLNE-TV Providence.
Comments
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Sat
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec 25
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec 13
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Dec 9
|WalterN49
|48
|Gays and Catholicism: Pope's words open door to...
|Nov '16
|Mike
|9
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC