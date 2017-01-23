No Joy announce new EP 'Creep,' share...

No Joy announce new EP 'Creep,' share 'Califone' video, touring

No Joy will release new EP, Creep , on February 24 via new label Grey Market. They made the record with old pal Jorge Elbrecht, but it marks new territory for the band, burning off a little of the haze that has previously enveloped their records.

