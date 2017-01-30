News | Whitehouse Faces Angry Crowd o...

News | Whitehouse Faces Angry Crowd of Hundreds at Nathan Bishop Middle School in Providence

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

United States Senator Sheldon Whitehouse met with an angry crowd of several hundred at a community dinner at Nathan Bishop in Providence on Sunday night. Attendees expressed their frustrations on a number of issues, from Whitehouse's support of President Donald Trump's pick for CIA Director, Mike Pompeo , to Trump's recent actions in office including his controversial executive order on immigration, and more.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the goddam jews are to blame 3 hr NORMAN BATES 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 26 Katelyn 53
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec '16 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. China
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,135 • Total comments across all topics: 278,398,844

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC