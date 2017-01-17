News | Vincent, Akinfalorin, DeBlois to be Inducted into Providence MLK Hall of Fame

NAACP Providence Branch President Jim Vincent, Oasis International Founder and Executive Director Muraina "Morris" Akinfalorin and Urban Collaborative Accelerated Program Director and Founder Rob DeBlois will be inducted into the Martin Luther King Jr. Hall of Fame. The announcement was made on Thursday by Mayor Jorge Elorza with the induction ceremony taking place on Tuesday, January 31 at 5:30 p.m. at Providence City Hall.

