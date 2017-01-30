News | Up to 4 Inches of Snow Possibl...

News | Up to 4 Inches of Snow Possible on Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Providence in effect from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31 to 4 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. The service projects that there is an 80% chance of snow during the day bringing a possible accumulation of 2 to 4 inches.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the goddam jews are to blame 14 hr NORMAN BATES 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 26 Katelyn 53
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Jan 19 Sarah H 49
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec '16 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec '16 LEX LUTHER 1
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,251 • Total comments across all topics: 278,414,600

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC