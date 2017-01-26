News | RI Progressives Call Out Whitehouse's "Hypocrisy" on Vote for Trump CIA Pick
Progressive Democrats are calling out Senator Sheldon Whitehouse for his hypocrisy by voting for Michael Pompeo, President Trump's pick to head the CIA -- and are expected to turn out in the hundreds at a community dinner hosted by the Senator on Sunday to express their disapproval. Earlier this week, Whitehouse had announced his opposition to Trump's nomination for Attorney General, Senator Jeff Sessions, citing Sessions' vote against reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act as one of the reasons why.
