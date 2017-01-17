News | RI Prison Escapee Morales Indicted on Charge by Federal Grand Jury
Wyatt Detention Facility escapee James Morales was indicted on a charge by a federal grand jury in Providence on Tuesday, announced United States Attorney Peter Neronha. It is alleged in the indictment that on December 31, 2016, Morales escaped from the custody of the Wyatt Detention Facility in which he was confined by direction of the Attorney General.
