News | RI Prison Escapee Morales Indi...

News | RI Prison Escapee Morales Indicted on Charge by Federal Grand Jury

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

Wyatt Detention Facility escapee James Morales was indicted on a charge by a federal grand jury in Providence on Tuesday, announced United States Attorney Peter Neronha. It is alleged in the indictment that on December 31, 2016, Morales escaped from the custody of the Wyatt Detention Facility in which he was confined by direction of the Attorney General.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Providence Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14) Jan 9 KaylaM 52
I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15) Jan 7 Somravanh 11
Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09) Jan 2 Juliette Day 29
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13) Dec 28 Kimberly L 102
the real truth about the jews Dec 25 LEX LUTHER 1
truth about the jews and israel Dec '16 TOMMY AMAZON 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13) Dec '16 WalterN49 48
See all Providence Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Providence Forum Now

Providence Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Providence Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Providence, RI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,166 • Total comments across all topics: 278,043,789

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC