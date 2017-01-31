News | Providence Issues Parking Ban

News | Providence Issues Parking Ban

15 hrs ago Read more: Go Local

The City of Providence has issue a parking ban beginning a Midnight on Tuesday and staying in effect until 6 a.m. on Wednesday, February 1. The city also announced that after school activities and recreation activities are canceled. "Residents with overnight parking passes are advised that they cannot park on the street during the duration of the citywide parking ban.

Providence, RI

