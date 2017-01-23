News | Paolino's Homelessness Project at St. Joseph Will Not Impact Crossroads
GoLocalProv.com reported on Monday that Providence business leader Joe Paolino is purchasing the St. Joseph Hospital building on Broad Street from healthcare giant CharterCARE. The new effort to address homelessness will be a compliment to existing programs like Crossroads and others.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
