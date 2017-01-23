News | Paolino Buys St. Joseph Hospital - Looks to Provide Solution for the Homeless
GoLocalProv.com has learned that Providence business leader Joe Paolino is purchasing the St. Joseph Hospital building on Broad Street from healthcare giant CharterCARE for an undisclosed amount. Tax records for the City of Providence show that the facility has an assessed value of $52.5 million and a replacement value of nearly $118 million.
