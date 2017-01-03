News | NEW: Up to 8 Inches of Snow Possible in Providence on Saturday
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm watch in Providence for Saturday with as much as eight inches of snow possible. According to the service, there is an 80% chance of snow starting after 11 a.m. with as much as eight inches possible during the day.
