News | NEW: Providence Curbside Pick-Up of Christmas Trees Begins Monday
The City of Providence has announced that free, curbside pick-up of Christmas trees will take place from Monday, January 9 through Saturday, January 21 on regularly scheduled trash pickup days. All trees collected by the City will be delivered to the Rhode Island Resource Recovery Corporation and recycled into compost.
