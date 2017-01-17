News | NEW: Providence Board of Licenses Shake-Up - Serena Conley Out

Conley, a former Providence school principal, had served in the License Enforcement Unit dating back to Mayor David Cicilline's administration, under then-Board Chair Andrew Annaldo. The move comes following the replacement of Board Member Johanna Harris with Dylan Conley - and following the scathing report issued by former Attorney General Jeffery Pine this summer, who slammed the Board for the record keeping system not being up to date, and repeatendly violating the Open Meetings Act with regard to "proper notice details in the agenda, and timely and accurate posting of the minutes of the Board."

