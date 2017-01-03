News | NEW: Hotel Robbery and Assault Sparks Federal Hill Emergency Meeting
A recent assault and robbery at Hotel Dolce Vita on Federal Hill has prompted an emergency meeting among local business owners Tuesday afternoon in Providence. The incident, which occurred early Monday morning, saw two men rob a hotel employee at knife point, taking cash in envelopes between $500 and $1000 at the front desk.
