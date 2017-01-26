News | NEW: Former ProvPlan Finance Director Denno to Plead Guilty to Fraud
Former ProvPlan Finance Director Charles Denno has agreed to plead guilty to devising and executing a sham in which he fraudulently converted over $500,000 of ProvPlan funds for his own use, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Providence on Thursday. "The Providence Plan receives a tremendous amount of federal, state and private funds each year for a laudable purpose: to provide educational and other programs to children and adults who would otherwise not have access to them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Add your comments below
Providence Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing Cranston (Jun '14)
|13 hr
|Katelyn
|53
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - North Providence (Nov '13)
|Jan 19
|Sarah H
|49
|I love Kickboxing East Providence/ Seekonk (Apr '15)
|Jan 7
|Somravanh
|11
|Review: Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery - Martin T... (Nov '09)
|Jan 2
|Juliette Day
|29
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Smithfield (Nov '13)
|Dec 28
|Kimberly L
|102
|the real truth about the jews
|Dec '16
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|truth about the jews and israel
|Dec '16
|TOMMY AMAZON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Providence Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC