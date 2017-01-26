News | NEW: Former ProvPlan Finance Director Denno to Plead Guilty to Fraud

News | NEW: Former ProvPlan Finance D...

Former ProvPlan Finance Director Denno to Plead Guilty to Fraud

Former ProvPlan Finance Director Charles Denno has agreed to plead guilty to devising and executing a sham in which he fraudulently converted over $500,000 of ProvPlan funds for his own use, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Providence on Thursday. "The Providence Plan receives a tremendous amount of federal, state and private funds each year for a laudable purpose: to provide educational and other programs to children and adults who would otherwise not have access to them.

