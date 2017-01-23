News | NEW: "F-K Trump" Sign Removed From AS220 After...

A school official at Rhode Island Nurses Institute Middle College on Washington Street in Providence posted an appeal Monday on Facebook to ask people to contact AS220 to get a "F - K Trump" sign removed from one of their windows. Keith Oliveira, the former Chair of the Providence School Board and now the Director of Admissions and Chief Operating Officer at RINI, took to Facebook shortly after noon on Monday to make an appeal for people to contact AS220 to have the sign taken down.

